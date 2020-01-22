Meher Takes Important decision :Choti Sardarni :22nd January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Sarab gets in front of the media and tells the condition of Param Harlen's' continues the conversation. Sanjana tells MR.singh tells him to wait reports are on their way. Param request is on all media Yuvraj tells Dadi to make Param fit . Meher is constant getting a flashback of Seema. Sanjana asks about Sarab. Harlen is asking for help they tell those who have ab-ve blood we need their help. Meher is getting flashbacks. Sanjana tells That right now miracle save Param we don’t have option. Sarab requests and he is giving an interview on the radio he requests on the radio to find a donor. Sanjana gives emotional support. By request, people are coming to the hospital to test. Sarab is crying by seeing love for Param. Meher tells Sarab that she got donor Sarab gets excited Sarab is happy god will listen to us. Papers falls down and Sarab sees Meher name on form. He gets angry on her he tells her that she is pregnant and she is not allowed to donate She says nothing will happen to her. He gets angry she tells him that you care about me but I care more for Param and I had a talk with Sanjana. Flashback Meher tries to convince Sanjana and gives medical examples. She tells her not to teach medical science she tells her I am doing what mom should for the child. She tells Sarab that I have that much right that I can make a dession for my child.

Sanjana agrees to do surgery on condition Sarab tells I am going to risk you and baby with Param She tells that nothing will happen to me. We don’t have a blood relation but after this operation, we will have a heart connection.