With mehndi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off

Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 20:49
Balika Vadhu

MUMBAI: Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.

The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony. The pheras are scheduled to take place on June 11. Bhatt and Sarda got engaged in December last year.

Krishna Bhatt's mehndi artist shared a video on social media where the bride-to-be is seen having mehndi applied on her hands. The caption reads: "Embracing traditions, creating memories. @krishnavbhatt #MehendiCelebrations"

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.

The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.

SOURCE: IANS

Vikram Bhatt Krishna Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Anand Pandit Balika Vadhu Avika Gor Rahul Dev Barkha Bisht Randheer Rai Danish Pandor Ketaki Kulkarni Amit Behl Avtar Gill TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 20:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Farah Khan Wants To See Shah Rukh Khan's Painting From OSO After Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI:‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Pakhi screams out Virat’s name on the flight with Sai
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi warns Anupama about risking her career being with Anuj
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Remorse! Manjari repents seeing Abhimanyu and Akshara separated
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad is alive, all thanks to Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:Really! Ram and Priya agree to get married but only for three months
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Latest Video
Related Stories
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thanked all the fans for their love and support
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thanked all the fans for their love and support
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 honours the country’s first stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan, in the "Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal! Special
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reali
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta finally break silence about their wedding; read to know more
Ada Khan
Naagin actress Ada Khan on joining Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya, "When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes."
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi to join the show mid – way? Read to know more