Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress Shivangi Khedkar is a hottie in real life; check out her sizzling pictures

MUMBAI: Every year, we see many actresses trying their luck in television. While some become overnight stars, others fail to make a mark.

Star Plus has launched newbie Shivangi Khedkar in their new show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. She is an engineer by profession and has tried her luck in the entertainment industry with this show.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, produced by ace television producer Sandiip Sikand, also features Tollywood fame Sai Ketan Rao in the lead role.

Shivangi essays the role of Pallavi Deshmukh in the show, who is a dedicated daughter-in-law and ends up with the thought of taking a second chance in life.

Shivangi’s look is simple in the show, very unlike her in real life. In the show, she wears a saree, while in actual life Shivangi is quite a fashionista. Going by her Instagram profile, one will be amazed to see the hot side of Shivangi.

We must say that she is quite graceful and stylish. Being tall, her personality stands out, and we already see her doing great in the TV industry.

Take a look at these hot and sexy pictures of Shivangi.