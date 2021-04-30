Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Sai Ketan Rao opens up about his relationship status

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced.

The makers decided to rope in two of the famous South industry stars and they proved to be the right choice.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on the show.

The show has managed to garner a huge fan base in a very short span of time.

Sai and Shivangi have done total justice to their roles.

Well, the duo too has become quite popular among the fans in no time.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome looks.

Sai has developed a massive fan following across the nation and everyone wants to know everything about him.

In one of his recent interviews, Sai was asked about rumours he has heard about him which turned out to be false.

While revealing this, Sai also spoke about his relationship status.

Sai said that there are several rumours about him dating someone but they are definitely not true.

The actor went on to say that he is single at the moment.

Well, this is definitely good news for the fans.

