MEHNDI LOVE! Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's mehndi with Abhi's PORTRAIT got fans to go "NAZAR NA LAGE" for the beauteous

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Akshara cleans Aarohi's hand and tries to put it but she removes her hand and it gets printed on Akshara's palm. Abhimanyu laughs seeing how fate is playing with them. Aarohi then tells Akshara that she has a surprise for Abhimanyu and goes out. Neil follows her. Aarohi gives money to the college guy and he assures her that her seat is finalised. Neil is suspicious of Aarohi's actions. Akshara tries to wash the Mehendi from her palm and Abhimanyu stops her. He tells her no matter what she does she will not be able to remove it because his image is printed in her heart.

Well, Pranali shares the picture of her mehndi with Abhi's portrait and fans go all hearts for the gorgeous much. AbhiRa has turned into one of the most adored Jodi's in such a short span of time. Check out the rang of love that is deeper than an ocean right on Akshara's hand:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara's condition turns worse, Abhimanyu is called to do the surgery for Akshara, looking at her on the stretcher losing her life Abhimanyu breaks down and cries inconsolably. Will he be able to save the love of his life or lose her?

