Mehndi Special! ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Mansi Shrivastava opted for a gorgeous blue lehenga for her mehndi function

MUMBAI : ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Mansi Srivastava who is all set to tie the knot with beau Kapil Tejwani had an intimate mehndi function and it was attended by her close set of friends, Shrenu Parikh, Tanya Gandhi, and Neha Laxmi.

A few days ago, Mansi was given a bachelorette bash by her ‘Ishqbaaz’ gang, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and others. It was a dreamy party with her girl gang and every bride would crave to live such a moment. The actress had her mehndi ceremony on Thursday, January 20, and videos, pictures from the function are going viral on social media.

Also Read: WOAH: Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava shares a picture of her PRE-WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT with beau Kapil Tejwani; fans compare the groom - to - be with KARTIK ARYAN!

Mansi Srivastava wore a simple deep blue velvet top and loose bottoms as she got henna applied to her hand. Mansi looked beautiful in her simple attire and even her pre-wedding photoshoots are all about simplicity. Recently, her fiance was compared to Kartik Aaryan, looks-wise.

Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame Mansi Shrivastava enjoys her bachelorette party with her ‘girl gang’

Keeping the current scenario of the Omicron surge, Mansi Srivastava kept an intimate function, which was attended only by her closest set of people. Neha Laxmi, Tanya Gandhi, Shrenu Parikh were seen taking the lead and being the perfect bridesmaid by pampering bride-to-be.

Mansi opted for this gorgeous traditional lehenga after her henna turned out beautifully on her hands. Curled hair, heavy jewelleries, and that bright smile added to the bride-to-be's beauty.

Credit: ETimes