News

Melanie Nazarath opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular romantic-thriller Beyhadh is coming back with its second season. Producer Prateek Sharma announced the second season of the popular drama a month ago.

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang has been roped in for tituliar roles. And recently Bollywood fame Ashish Choudhary has been locked too for a pivotal role.

According to the media portal India Forums, actress Melanie Nazareth, who was earlier known as Vaishali Nazareth has been locked to play a crucial role in the show. She will be seen opposite Ashish Choudhary as his wife.

About Beyhadh 2, the show will be about the revenge story of Maya palyed by Jennifer Winget, who will fall for a mature guy who will further dump her. Maya will take revenge from him by trapping his son in her love. 

 

Tags > Melanie Nazarath, Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2, Sony TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla

past seven days