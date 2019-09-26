Melanie Nazarath opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular romantic-thriller Beyhadh is coming back with its second season. Producer Prateek Sharma announced the second season of the popular drama a month ago.



TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang has been roped in for tituliar roles. And recently Bollywood fame Ashish Choudhary has been locked too for a pivotal role.



According to the media portal India Forums, actress Melanie Nazareth, who was earlier known as Vaishali Nazareth has been locked to play a crucial role in the show. She will be seen opposite Ashish Choudhary as his wife.



About Beyhadh 2, the show will be about the revenge story of Maya palyed by Jennifer Winget, who will fall for a mature guy who will further dump her. Maya will take revenge from him by trapping his son in her love.