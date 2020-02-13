Melvin Louis denies cheating on Sana Khan

MUMBAI: Melvin Louis was accused by Sana Khan for cheating on her with multiple girls. The choreographer shared a post in which he has rubbished all claims made by her.
Melvin shared a video in which he can be seen with a thread in his head. His t-shirt read, 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi'. The dancer also made his thoughts clear as he captioned his post as, 'For the win #BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahii #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail'.
In reaction to his post, Sana shared a photo which read, 'When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend'.
Have a look.
