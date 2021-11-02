MEMORABLE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan TREATS the fans with this memory from the archives of Kaira

MUMBAI: Kartik created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. The character is iconic in itself and yes it is Mohsin's hard work that made Kaira a massive hit amongst the viewers.

Well, Mohsin had recently quit the show leaving fans all sad about it, later the news was that Mohsin Khan will be seen in a music video with Jasmin Bhasin. This would surely create sheer joy among his fans.

Now the exciting part is that Mohsin Khan has been shooting in Rajasthan and he happened to visit the same place where Mohsin and Shivangi had shot Zalima. He took that extra mile for his fans and climbed the hilltop to show the view and took them all to a nostalgic ride with Kaira memories.

Check out the post:

Well, Zalima with Kaira just turned fresh in the memories with this glimpse, what about the fans, do you all still miss this adorable duo onscreen?

