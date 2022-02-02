'Memsaab No 1' season 10 put Zee Ganga in pole position

MUMBAI: Zee Ganga, the Bhojpuri GEC of Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal region has added a new milestone to its journey. Within just a week of its launch, the latest season of its marquee talent-based non-scripted reality show "Memsaab No 1" has catapulted the channel into pole position in the primetime slot.

In the third week of 2022, the channel witnessed significant growth in viewership during the 6-7 p.m time-band. In its opening week of the show itself, the growth recorded in the time-band is 73 per cent over the last eight weeks (Source: Barc, BJ 2+, U+R Wk 47’21-Wk 03’22). In terms of the overall reach, the channel has also witnessed 36 per cent growth in its reach in the third week as compared to the last eight weeks (Source: Barc, BJ 2+, U+R Wk 47’21-Wk 03’22).

Filled with high-octane drama, the show, in the span of a few weeks has enthralled audiences by going beyond old formats to present Bhojpuri entertainment’s very-first non-scripted reality show. Doing away with the song and dance seen in earlier seasons, "Memsaab No 1" season 10 shows a side of contestants in the midst of an epic battlefield that sees group equations and power dynamics change at every instant. Watching them tested over three stages – individual skills, family environment and social responsibility, in the exciting challenge to emerge as the 'Sarv Gunn Sampann Babuni,' has gripped the viewer’s attention that is well reflected in the viewership numbers. Furthermore, the show with its glamour quotient in the form of its eminent judges Pakkhi Hegde, Rinku Ghosh and its charming host Chintu Pandey and a star-studded line-up of celebrity like Kajal Raghwani, Rani Chhaterjee, Nissar Khan have made sure no one misses the telecast of the show every Monday-Friday at 6 p.m.

The show is spread across 13 weeks, with each week bringing out competitive, intellectual and compassionate facets to the contestants. The show has been receiving tremendous responses since its first season. Given its high entertainment quotient, it generates high viewership and interest from both male and female viewers of the region.

“It has been our constant endeavor to provide unique and engaging content to our viewers through shows with innovative concepts," said Zeel chief cluster officer – East Samrat Ghosh. " 'Memsaab No 1' has been a hit among the audience. We renew it this year with another season that has a whole lot of surprises to further elevate the engagement and entertainment quotient. We witnessed great results in just the first week of its launch and we look forward to yet another remarkable season of a legacy show that will see audiences continue to shower their love and appreciation to us.”

“'Memsaab No1' is a marquee property for us," stated Zeel chief channel officer - Bhojpuri cluster Amarpreet Singh Saini. "Given how we have had the love of our audience over nine seasons now, we felt it was time to reinvent. And that’s how the new format has been conceptualised and we’re able to invent Bhojpuri’s first non-scripted reality show. The opening thumping response is testament and evidence of the idea has resonated with the audiences and consumers.”