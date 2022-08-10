MEN IN SKIRTS! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 fame Nakuul Mehta becomes a Green Flag for Healthy MASCULINITY, Check out the REACTIONS he is receiving

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Television world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting TV news and stories straight from the tv world to our readers, who like to keep updated with the happenings around telly town.

Nakuul Mehta, a successful and talented actor, a devoted family man and now impresses us with his video of dancing in a skirt with dancer Jainil Mehta. Nakuul has become a clear distinction between toxic and healthy masculinity with this video.

Jainil Mehta is an artist who dances without adhering to many boundaries and had gone viral over his video of dancing on the streets of New York in a SKIRT. While men usually run away from accepting any hint of femininity in them, Jainil is proving that dancing, an artform, is beyond such stereotypical behaviour.

Impressed by this, Nakuul too has joined him for a video on the Rockstar song, ‘Hawaa Hawaa’ and they have slayed the choreography in the video. Nakuul has broken many barriers by performing in a skirt and shared a video on his social media handle.

Check out:

He captions the video stating, “I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs

#MenInSkirts”

It is an ongoing debate to be comfortable with healthy masculinity and not engaging in controlling behaviours that depict toxic masculinity. However, not many people are comfortable with the topic and even more uncomfortable with men who are so comfortable in their skin, that they don’t need badges, colours, power to be okay with themselves and can slay a skirt whenever they want to!

Nakuul Mehta appears like a Green Flag when it comes to Healthy Masculinity, that doesn’t mind crossing some borders for art, and jumping beyond stereotypes that create a big wall between genders.

Jainil and Nakuul are both artists and have broken barriers here; inspiring the society to look beyond, stereotypical notions of colours, clothes, ways of walking and talking between genders and prove that it is okay to be more inclusive and not set rules for everyone.

Check out the reactions to Nakuul’s performance in a skirt!

