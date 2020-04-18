News

Mental Health is very important-Vivian Dsena

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 06:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vivian Dsena is a low profile actor who minds his own business. On being asked what is he is doing these days he says, "I am spending time with myself. I am not much social in any case. Those who have an active social life and into flaunting their social life are surely affected. We didn't need corona to realize what and who is important to us. We must value our relationships, life and career. Everything is a choice. A man should be an architect of his circumstances and not the victim"

On pursuing his love for cooking he says, " I love to cook and experiment. Before the Corona pandemic happened I cooked rose cake and walnut cake.  I try to cook a lot of varieties of Khichdi as its light for the stomach and great for the summers. I cook paneer khichdi, spinach khichdi, and our traditional khichdi."   In the current scenario because of Corona, he says, "I urge all people to follow the guidelines as stated by PM and shouldn't panic. Everyone is on the same ship. This too shall pass. It is not easy for everyone to stay indoor but it is necessary to save ourselves and our country. We all have to keep ourselves busy and also maintain a positive mental attitude. Mental health is very important and we always tend to ignore it. Life has brought us in such a situation that we need to face life and realities on the face. Things eventually will turn back to normal. Faith is very important. We have to keep peace, patience &  positivity and  it has to be spread everywhere"

