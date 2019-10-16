MenToo frontrunner Karan Oberoi says watching Section 375 was almost cathartic to experience on screen

MUMBAI: #MenToo frontrunner Karan Oberoi broke down into tears after watching the film, Section 375. Starring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Rahul Bhat, the film tells the disturbing reality behind fake rape cases filed against men. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film was screened by writer of the film Manish Gupta and Karan.

The duo has come together to fight the menace of fake rape cases in India, and help MRAs (Men's’ Rights Activists) spread awareness about it. Speaking about the film and screenings, Karan told media, “Films like Section 375 are very pertinent movies as they are a mirror to our society. I strongly believe that films cater to mass media and hence can make people see the fault lines that exist within our society. The fact that we have an evolved and more receptive audiences to this form of storytelling, is a testimony to the fact that a lot of people are waking up to this harsh reality that plagues our nation.”

He added, “Watching something of that sort (the movie) was almost cathartic to experience on screen. My association with this film is only to the extent that I understand and appreciate that it’s a very well researched, documented and written film and that the writer has put pain sticking efforts, showing the actual reality of our judicial/societal lapses on celluloid and am a big fan of the writer Manish Gupta for that. We have decided to come together and take this initiative forward by exploring synergies and make the other affected voices heard in the best possible ways.”