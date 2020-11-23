Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani roped in for Dharmatic Entertainment’s next for Netflix titled ‘The Actress’

MUMBAI: In the wake of the digital medium, there are a lot of production houses who are into the production of short films, television shows and Bollywood movies rolling out plans to bring out exclusive content which is dynamic and relatable for the entertainment of the viewers.

While there are many fictional, real, thrillers, rom-coms and other genres being tapped upon, there is one production house, which aces the space of family dramas fusing into romance, being in plans to launch a one of a kind series on one of the leading OTT platforms. We are talking about Dharma Productions which plans to bring a new project on Netflix.

Dharma Productions recently branched out its digital venture, Dharmatic Entertainment and they will soon be launching a new webseries titled as The Actress.

A source close to the project, on the condition of anonymity, informs us, “Dharma Productions knows the pulse of the audience and now, they plan to bring on the table unconventional content. It is no news that the common man always has his interest piqued into Bollywood and through this project, it will highlight the many shades of the industry. For the same, Vijay Tilani, who recently featured in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been roped in for the project. He will play the role of an IPS officer in the series.”

We could not get through Vijay for a comment on the same.

