Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani starts shooting for Netflix’s Naina; checkout his look!

Among the many series, there is one upcoming project which is in the making titled Naina. The series is being produced by Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Productions. There are already media reports of Mirzapur 2 actress Shweta Tripathi being roped in to play the central role in the project. According to media reports, the shoot of Naina has started and is in full force at the moment.

Tellychakkar.com was the first one to report that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani will be seen playing a pivotal role in the project. Well, Vijay has started shooting for the project and he put up a post on social media of his look and how the shooting is taking place in Nasik!

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani roped in for Dharmatic Entertainment's next for Netflix titled 'The Actress'