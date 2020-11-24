Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani talks about the COMPARISONS DRAWN between Kabir Pant and Bollywood’s Kabir Singh!

MUMBAI: Vijay Tilani is a fabulous actor and is much appreciated for portraying different character roles.

The actor was recently seen in Sony TV show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles and Vijay played a significant role of Kabir opposite Anjali. In an exclusive conversation with Vijay, he shared how over the period of time, there were some comparisons drawn between his role as Kabir Pant in the show and the popular Bollywood character Kabir Singh played by Shahid Kapoor which was aggressive.

Sharing his experience shooting for the show, Vijay said, “My experience has been amazing. Honestly it was very enriching. I have done two TV shows before this but I feel that as an actor, everyone and anyone would look for a platform like this as the shooting style and the way they filmed the entire show was very different. The storyline was also quite progressive.

As for my character, when I was playing Kabir, there was a lot of commonality drawn between Kabir Pant and the Bollywood character, Kabir Singh. The comparison was drawn later on the grounds of how there is one Kabir who reacts aggressively and then there is the other Kabir who is idealistic and good for the social fiber for the society. All in all, I am very proud of being a part of being a distinguished show like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.”

Well said Vijay! (Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani roped in for Dharmatic Entertainment’s next for Netflix titled ‘The Actress’)