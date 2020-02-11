Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress gets married!

News

MUMBAI: A lot of television actors decided to get hitched off late. The entertainment fraternity is full of actors and it is not surprising that they ,over the course of time, find love in the same fraternity.

The end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 has been a happy one for a lot of celebrities. A plethora of actors decided to take the plunge in the couple of months. The newest edition in the list is of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Samentha Fernandes.

Samentha rose to fame with her stint in Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance. She was dating Jeremy Rana, a Disc Jockey by profession for almost a decade before they decided to take the plunge. The duo took their relationship to another level by getting married on 15th of January 2020. It seemed to be a close-knit affair and a simple court marriage followed by a little celebration with close friends and family.

Samentha took to Instagram to share the memories from her big day. Have a look at the posts:

Here’s wishing the duo all the best for their lives.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

