Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Samentha Fernandes gives a SASSY REPLY to a TROLL

MUMBAI: Social media has made a special place for itself now. The advancement of technology is blooming in a big way and it only keeps getting better, making the world a smaller place to live in each passing day. When it comes to the entertainment fraternity, fans can now directly interact and connect with their favourite stars and also get the minute to minute update on all they are doing throughout the day. However, it has its set of disadvantages too! (Read here: Here’s when Anjali Tatrari and Samentha Fernandes received a ROUND OF APPLAUSE for their performance on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan)

One of the most common disadvantages is to receive unwanted comments, suggestions or advice and within no time a celebrity can be trolled . While some stay mum, a few like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Samentha Fernandes gives it back to the trollers.

Well, Sam posted a video on her social media. While a lot of people love her humor, one fan tried to get his way out by face shaming the actress.

The actress didn’t only shut the fan up in her sassy style but also posted a story about the same to let people subtly know that she isn’t the one who would get bullied.

Have a look at the picture:

