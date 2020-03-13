Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari burns her palms while recreating Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met scene

MUMBAI: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is presently one of the most popular television shows. Produced by DJ's Creative Unit, the tale has been entertaining audience with its gripping narrative. Actors Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari are playing the lead roles.

Shweta Tiwari, who is known for her acting chops, is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her character Guneet Sikka. On the show, Guneet Sikka was seen going on a bad date with Randeep (played by Fahmaan Khan). As a scene from Jab We Met for the bad date ritual was recreated, according to reports, while shooting for a scene on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta burns the palms of her hand.

In the recent episodes of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Randeep was spotted suggesting to Guneet that she should vent out her frustration by burning the saree and scarf she was dressed in for the date. As Shweta and Fahmaan recreated a scene from Jab We Met where Aditya is seen asking Geet to take the person's photograph, burn it down and flush it in the toilet, Khan disclosed in an interview with Times of India that in the process Tiwari burned down her hands. Talking about how the fun time was also sad, he said, “But the sad part is, she ended up burning her hand a little while seizing the fire. The fire had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread more, Shweta ma’am tried to cease it. Everyone thought she is improvising the scene, but she had partially burned her hands in the process."