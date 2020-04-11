Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari reports about her fake account on Facebook

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her good looks and acting chops. Her latest project is Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The actress came across something unusual on Facebook, which she immediately reported. There is a fake account being operated on her name and demanding for streaming applications' passwords in the pretext of being the actress. Shweta shared the screenshots on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is NOT me, Please report."

Check out the screenshots she attached on her Instagram.