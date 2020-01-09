Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Amber tells Nia that he wants to talk to Guneet

MUMBAI: Produced by DJ's Creative Unit, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently one of the most watched television series. Starring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles, the intriguing tale has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

A lot has happened in the latest episode. Here’s an update for the viewers. Doctor asks Amber to continue walking and he will be fine. Amber asks him to say this in front of Nia, so that she goes back to America. Doctor says he is a doctor and not an actor. Nia comes there and asks if he shall stand so soon. Doctor says he shouldn’t, but he wants to stand. Amber asks Doctor to go. Doctor leaves. Amber says everything is fine. Nia says she knows he will stay alone, but she has taken a decision which will not change. Amber asks her to listen to him. Nia goes. Amber makes sound as if he fell down. Nia comes out of room and asks if he fell down. Amber says you have opened the door. Nia recalls about Guneet and the lady’s words. Amber asks Nia to sit and says my child. Nia asks if he is feeling guilty. Amber says she has returned from America for him. Nia says few things are left in life. Amber asks what? Nia says she wants him to enjoy his life. He asks her to sleep and take rest, says you are talking strange. Nia gets up and says you needed a partner. Amber asks her to say. Nia says you need a partner. Amber asks which partner? Nia says life partner. She says when Mamma was alive, did she ever leave you alone? Never. You had companion and partner that time, but now you are alone. Amber asks her not to tell again that he needs life partner. He says I have partner with me, your maa. When I die, I will take her with me. Nia gets restless. Guneet notices her.

Nia wonders why it is always difficult for her to do something new to Dad. Guneet comes there and opens the door. Nia gets hurt a bit. Guneet says sorry. They come out and have icec ream. Guneet acts like Amber and cheers up Nia. Nia says he is my dad. Guneet says some people don’t want to change. She says you are Vanilla and your dad is chocolate. She says your dad will agree, and will melt some day. She asks for parcel and says she needs butterscotch and chocolate. They come back home. Nia says she will keep dad’s ice cream in fridge. Amber switches on the lights and asks Nia where did she go? Nia says she went to have ice cream and brought for him also. Amber says he wants to talk to Guneet. Nia says she will give ice cream to Pummy. Amber asks her not to come down until she finishes all. Guneet tells Amber that ice is melting. Amber asks if she told Nia that he needs partner and companion.

