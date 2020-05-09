Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame Anjali Tatrari takes inspiration from this co-star

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari, who plays the role of Niya in Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has garnered an immense fan following with her debut show. The actress shares a special bond with her Shweta and Varun.

Anjali is often seen having fun on the sets of the show. She often receives appreciation and encouragement from both the senior actors.

Recently, Anjali shared a picture on her Instagram account where she's seen reading a novel. She captioned the photo, :Guess who's gonna be proud' and tagged Shweta Tiwari in the post.

Speaking about her Mere Dad ki Dulhan co-star, Anjali shared, 'Shweta ma’am has been motivating me to read books and novels ever since we started shooting. She's always reading in her free time and encourages everyone to take up this healthy habit. No wonder someone coined the phrase "Books are your best friends." It is an enriching habit, some books also offer a sweet escape from reality. So, I'd only thank Shweta ma’am to encourage me to inculcate this healthy habit.'

Credits: India Forums