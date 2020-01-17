Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Finally! Nia encourages Amber to go on a date

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is gearing up for high voltage drama and twists.

Nia has made Amber's profile on a dating app and she wants her father to move on in life.

Amber initially got angry but later he starts to chat with Guneet, although he is unaware that she is Guneet.

Nia now suggests Amber to go on a date and give it a try. Nia asks Amber to explore a new relationship.

Amber is reluctant but promises to think about it. Nia doesn't leave any opportunity to convince Amber to go on a date.

Will Amber finally give up in front of Nia and take the decision to meet his online friend Guneet?

