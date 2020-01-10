Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Guneet’s Bua asks Pummy about Guneet’s marriage

MUMBAI: Produced by DJ's Creative Unit, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently one of the most watched television series. Starring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles, the intriguing tale has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



A lot has happened in the latest episode. Here’s an update for the viewers. Nia comes to office and thinks about Kabir and her conversation. She comes to his cabin and asks about the new job, but he tells her that he will discuss about it in the meeting. Later, Nia tells Kabir that cold behaviour is not good and that they shall move on and forget. Kabir tells her that they shall talk later.



On the other hand, Guneet’s Bua asks Pummy about Guneet’s marriage. She asks her to look for a good guy and tie the knot. To this, Guneet says she will visit the market and look for a good guy. This upsets bua. Later, Kajal is seen asking Nia to make a profile of Amber, with fake identity. Kajal asks him to write opposite of his personality. On the other hand, while Ghanshyam makes Amber sit on the chair, he asks him not to argue with him. When Ghanshyam takes him out in the hall, he teases and scolds him.



It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?