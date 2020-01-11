Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Kabir asks Nia for coffee

MUMBAI: Produced by DJ's Creative Unit, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently one of the most watched television series. Starring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles, the intriguing tale has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

A lot has happened in the latest episode. Here’s an update for the viewers. The latest episode sees how Randeep and Nia have a discussion wherein the latter tells the former that she and her Papa will change, but one thing will not change and that is he will always like her.

He says your Dad built nice house, anyone can come to meet his girlfriend. Nia asks whom you are calling girl friend. Guneet thinks she did a mistake once, if she shall do it again. She sees her profile and thinks of Amber’s words. She thinks what is more important is trust than loving someone. Next morning, Nia asks Amber about breakfast. Amber says it is ready. He says I was thinking how you scolded that guy. Nia says he is very clever, we shall be careful. She thinks of kajal’s words and reminds him of her site. He says this is my laptop, what you are doing on my laptop. Nia says battery is low and goes to bring the charger. The laptop starts beeping. Amber asks Nia to close it. He goes to the laptop and reads the poetic message about life. He replies if it is written by her or stolen from somewhere. He gets a reply that it is stolen from her life. Nia watches him chatting. He thinks this heart to heart, is Nia’s App. He thinks nodramaplease profile and realizes that Nia made his profile on the App. He calls Nia and asks her to come out. He thinks what did she do? Nia comes out. Amber asks him to say about the profile. Nia gets a call and runs.

Randeep is on call and asks him to come out in five minutes, else he will come inside to greet her dad. Nia thinks he might be waiting for the crazy plan and Dad is waiting to take her class. She comes to Amber and tells that she has important work in office. She leaves. Amber says who will wait for you in the night. Guneet sits on her laptop and replies to Amber that she is chatting after many days, as she is afraid of her experience. She recalls KK cheating on her. Nia comes out. Randeep asks if she will not say hi. Nia says I will not talk to the guy threatening me. Randeep says I am doing strange things since I met you. She looks at him and asks about his bike. Randeep says your dad took my bike and went that day. Nia asks him to say why he called her. She says Dad shall not know that we know each other. Randeep asks why you want to forget all that. Nia says we can’t meet here. Randeep says they shall give chance to each other. Nia says Dad and job, are important to her, and not anything else. Randeep says don’t regret later, time never returns. Nia goes.

Guneet comes her to laptop again and thinks she shall not be afraid of her mistakes. She types that it is good that we didn’t put our pictures on App, and don’t know anything about each other. She says it is good. Amber says may be we are bad. Guneet laughs and says nobody can judge you on APP. Amber says there are many, who lies. Guneet says it is not like that, as there is no reason to lie. She sees her tea boiling and closes the laptop.

Nia comes to office and tells kajal and shri that Dad was questioning her, so she ran away from there. Kajal asks her to tell him, so that he starts chatting. Amber tells that fear starts from lie. Guneet writes I am not scared, but I hope you are not khooni darinde…Amber says you will not get chance as I read your message by message and replied. Just then Guneet shouts as tea spills on her hand. Amber asks her not to shout. Guneet says this is my house too. Amber asks if her bone broke. She says tea fell down. She then messages on the APP that her experience with people (Amber) around her. Kabir briefs the new employees and assigns her Nia’s job. He asks Nia to help her. Kabir asks Nia to come for coffee and asks about her office in US. She says she is very impressed with their working style. He asks her if she used to go out after work.

Nia says no. He gets a message and goes. Amber says may be that person has a bad experience and asks her to continue writing. Guneet says you are going, but I will write. She asks why did you make profile if you don’t want to talk. Amber says I didn’t make it, think it as an accident. Guneet says good accident. Guneet asks if we don’t tell our details, but talk then what is the problem. Amber says he is not searching for the stuff which usually people wants. He gets up and thinks he shall not chat. Guneet asks if he is scared of coming closer near someone and then losing that person. She says why do I feel that you hide your needs. Amber writes you don’t know me and closes his laptop. Guneet also closes hers.

