Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Nia decides not to go anywhere

MUMBAI: Produced by DJ's Creative Unit, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently one of the most watched television series. Starring Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles, the intriguing tale has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

A lot has happened in the latest episode. Here’s an update for the viewers. The episode sees how Pummy calls Shanti to give her Prasad. Amber sees Nia and tells Pummy that they need peace of mind and soul. He says that he wanted to apologize for his bad behaviour. Pummy asks if his memory is lost and asks Nia. Amber says Nia had told him that she made Pulao recently. He says it was good. Pummy thinks he is fine. Amber says he will call neighbours and will make them eat food made by his hands. He asks Nia to go for one year, two year and says now he has understood that the neighbours are good. Nia says she has understood his acting. Pummy says she was thinking how did he get better? Amber says he did a bad acting, but tries to understand his feelings. Nia says she has decided not to go anywhere.

Guneet gets invitation card. Pummy reads it and tells that someone is about to get second child. She feels bad as Guneet is still unmarried. Guneet says it is truth that you didn’t like any guy. Pummy says we will tell the relative that your alliance is about to fix. Amber gets up and tries to walk. Nia watches the video and gets teary eyed seeing Amber and Anjali’s picture. Amber tells Anjali’s picture that their daughter is stubborn, but he will send her back to America.