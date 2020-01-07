Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Nia gets upset thinking about Amber

MUMBAI: The episode starts with physiotherapist showing exercise to Amber. Amber asks him to go. Nia calls Amber. Physiotherapist complains to her about him. Amber asks did you book the return tickets? Nia says no and tells that she has decided not to go back. Amber asks if she is upset because of physiotherapist. He says he will call him back. Nia says she has taken decision for herself.

Nia asks driver to stop the car. Amber thinks why Nia is not listening to him. Guneet comes there and says it is her decision. Amber says it is the matter of her career. Guneet says so let her be here. Amber says both the ladies are…Guneet says you used to say that you both are a team and asks her to win her trust. She gets a call and goes upstairs. Amber is about to call her for help, but stops. Guneet comes to the restaurant and meets Nia. She asks what happened? Nia orders masala tea. Guneet asks what happened? Nia says she didn’t want to talk at home so she called her here. She says I have a feeling that I am lost. Guneet says I found you. She says don’t thank me. Nia says nobody would have done what you have done and tells that she don’t know if she shall talk to her or not, as she is not married, neither she has kids nor proper job. She says she wants advice regarding Dad. Guneet asks her to ask. Nia says she thinks her dad is alone and asks if her company is not enough for her.

Guneet tells that her mother used to be happy when her father used to be alive. She says they used to fight a lot, but loved each other too. She says we can never take life partner’s place in their lives. Nia asks if she is not enough for him, tells that they are friends. Guneet says you are his daughter and can’t become his companion. There are some feelings which he can’t share with you. Nia thinks Dad needs a partner with which he can share his feelings. She starts her laptop and records her voice message, that she was 16 years old when mom died. She says I could never give happiness to Dad, she has a feeling that she couldn’t do anything. She lies down on the bed and sleeps. In the morning, she gets up and goes for jogging. She sees couples jogging in the park together. She comes to a lady and asks about her partner. The lady asks her to become yoga partner today. They sit to do yoga and starts doing. Lady says when partner is of same age, then there will be good compatibility. She says this is the good mantra. The lady’s yoga partner comes and she starts doing yoga in the park with her. Nia observes many partners in the park.

Shanti makes tea for Amber. Amber asks why are you staring at me and asks shall I cut another hundred. Shanti says you leg went, but ego didn’t. She says even now you are sitting with two cups. Amber shouts asking Nia to open the door and says how to convince her, she don’t want to listen to me. Guneet comes to balcony. Amber says sorry and says she will agree if you agree to her sayings. She asks her to ask Shanti to call her, not to shout next time.

Amber asks Shantti to tell when Nia comes. Shanti sees Nia and tells Amber. Amber starts doing exercise and asks Shanti to give five kg packet. He then asks her to give five kg packet. Nia goes upset thinking about Amber’s need for a companion.