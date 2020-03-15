Mere Dad Ki Dulhan REINSTATES that AGE has NO BAR for LOVE!

MUMBAI: After taking a long break from her acting, Shweta Tiwari has come back with a bang with Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola.

It was right from the first promo that the fans were extremely excited about it for the concept and storyline was very unique and it quite piqued the interest of the audience. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan explores the relationship between a father and a daughter where after realising her father's loneliness, the daughter looks for a partner for him.

There are a couple of things worth watching in the show one of the reasons being the actors themselves. The actress have always been a visual delight to watch and them coming back on television is nothing less than a treat. As we grow up and cross a certain age, we think that we are too old to do certain things. One of them is falling in love or starting life afresh. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan breaks this notion.

The way Amber and Guneet develop fondness for one another and enjoy each other’s company, the show attempts to project that it is absolutely okay to start a new life at 40 and there is nothing wrong in falling in love all over again as age is no bar!

What are your thoughts on the same?