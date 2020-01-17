Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Anjali Tatrai prepares Varun Badola for a date with Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI: Senior actor Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari have continued to be the talk of the town for their recently launched show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The duo has been creating magic on screen with their beautiful chemistry. The show underlines an unconventional father-daughter relationship where daughter (Anjali Tatrari as Niya) helps her single father to find a companion for himself. Revolving around an interesting track, both Varun and Shweta are seen interacting over a dating website without knowing each other’s real identity.

In the show, Niya (Anjali) is seen playing cupid for her dad Amber Sharma (Varun) who is sensitive towards her father’s needs and wellbeing. Amber is shown to be a grumpy and stubborn father, who doesn’t prefer anyone’s interference in his small world. However, after realising Niya’s efforts, Amber agrees to go on a date with his dating app match. Niya and his friends in the show had a great time planning and preparing Amber for his first date.

Talking about how Niya prepares her dad to go on a date, Anjali Tatrari shares, “I had the best time shooting for this particular sequence where my friends and I prepared a mock date for my father (played by Varun). Initially, he was very hesitant to perform the sequence as he was clueless about blind dates. But for this track, I became his tutor and gave him tips on how to impress his partner on the first date. I personally decided his stud look for the show and trained him on ‘how to make the first move’. I am very excited to see how this beautiful date turns out.”

In the upcoming track the viewers’ will see that Amber (Varun) and Guneet (Shweta) are leaving no stone unturned for their perfect first date. However, Guneet’s mother Pammi is against the date and is seen insisting her to meet a guy of his choice. Will this be a successful date for Amber and Guneet?

Watch out in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan every Mon-Fri 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.