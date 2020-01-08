Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Anjali Tatrari treats Varun Badola with a handmade cake on his birthday

MUMBAI: Debutante actress Anjali Tatrari is already creating magic onscreen with her show Mere Dad ki Dulhan. Show set on an unconventional storyline celebrates an unusual relationship of a father and a daughter played by Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. Show also portrays Shweta Tiwari as Guneet Sikka who has been paired opposite to Varun on the show.



Recently Anjali celebrated co-actor Varun’s birthday on the set by making a handmade cake for his reel dad. Anjali shares, “Varun sir is my friend and philosopher who guides me like a mentor and supports like a real father. He told me that he doesn’t likes readymade cakes that we usually cut on our birthdays hence I made a cake for him by myself and decided to surprise him. On a shoot break when he was resting in his room, I knocked in with his favorite chocolate flavored cake. It was a great time spent and he loved the cake.”



Show that underlines old age romance will be soon entering a new turn where Amber (Varun) and Guneet (Shweta) will be seen chatting with each other on a dating app without knowing each other’s real identity.