Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Shweta Tiwari is not ready for another challenge; check her witty response

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 12:31 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a well-known name in the television world. She is best known for portraying the role of Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Some of her other serials include Khichdi, Adaalat, and, Begusarai. She is also the winner of the 4th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. She is currently gearing up for her new serial, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. 

She has faced many challenges in personal as well as professional life and risen up like a winner. Now, she refuses to take up more challenges. Further requesting her challenger to spare her, as her life is already going through a roller coaster phase. After a broken marriage with Abhinav Kohli, the actress is going through a tough time in her personal life. Shweta gathered her spirit and marched on to pave the way towards happiness once again, but she doesn’t seem to be ready for another challenge. One of her friends’ who climbed 46 floors, challenged the actress for it to which she replied by asking her to spare her. The friend wrote, “I climbed 46 floors this morning and I now challenge @shweta.tiwari to match that” followed by a smiley. To which a witty Shweta replied, “Hey Bhagwan! I am already going through so many challenges in life, go easy in Me.” 

