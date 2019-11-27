News

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Shweta Tiwari REVEALS why she took a break from work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 01:33 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been part of several shows. The actress took a break from work and recently returned to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.   

The show has garnered a good response in its first week. Shweta was on a break to spend time with her three years old son Reyansh and in a statement said that she had decided to take time out to spend time with Reyansh as she wasn’t there for her daughter Palak when she was growing up. “When I had my first child - Palak, I couldn’t spend much time with her as work kept me occupied. Hence, I didn’t take any project when Reyansh was born”, Shweta said to media. Shweta is seen sharing screen with Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

