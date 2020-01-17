Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Varun Badola shares best and annoying habit of co-actor Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI: Actors like indulging in their favourite hobbies when they are not facing the camera. Shweta Tiwari, who plays the leading lady in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, likes to bury herself in books or kindle when she is not playing the effervescent Guneet. “There is no friend as loyal as a book; Best friend with no complains and no demands”, expressed Shweta, who enjoys reading in her ‘me’ time and seen scrolling kindle even during shoot breaks of the show.

Shweta is a book worm who likes exploring different novels in flights, at home and on shoot breaks as well. On the other hand, Varun who is a lively person enlightens everyone’s mood on the set. While Varun teams up with Anjali and they play pranks on everyone, Shweta usually hides behind her books or kindle. Varun being Shweta’s oldest friend loves hanging out with his co-stars and sometimes even hides Shweta’s kindle just for fun, so that she engages in conversations with the cast and crew.

When quizzed about the good qualities of Shweta, Varun said, “Shweta is very good at cooking. Whatever she makes always tastes good. Whenever we shoot a kitchen sequence in the show, I always insist that she cooks for all of us.” However, revealing an annoying habit of his co-star, Varun shared, “Shweta gets engrossed in her kindle so much that she forgets about the world around her. I get really annoyed with this habit of hers, and whenever I get a chance, I hide her kindle, so that she can spend more time with us.”

In the upcoming track of the show, Shweta and Varun will be seen interacting over a dating website without knowing each other’s identity. Will this be a kickstart to a beautiful old age romance?

