Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's fun day out

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are having fun on the sets of their show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actors are seated in a car and all set to go on a long drive. Isn't it exciting to see them together all smiling and happy?

Shweta Tiwari shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, 'D&D on an adventure drive! (sic).

Have a look.

Shweta plays the role of Guneet Sikka whereas Varun plays the character of Ambar Sharma, who has a young daughter named Niya (Anjali Tatrari). She works for a dating application company. Ambar shares a not-so-pleasant relationship with Guneet but got connected with her through the app. They both were unaware of their real identities and now finally Ambar has realised that he was speaking to none other than Guneet, whom he disliked.

Credits: TOI

 

 

