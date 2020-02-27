Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star Anjali Tatrari is feeling blessed with Varun Badola's recent post for her

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been entertaining the viewers since its beginning. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan shows the beautiful bond between father and daughter leaving the viewers mesmerised. The makers have shown Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari's bond in the most beautiful way.

Anjali plays the role of Niya while Varun plays the role of Amber. While their on-screen bond is a great one, Anjali and Varun also share a beautiful and close bond off-screen as well.

We have seen how they get along on the sets and also share amazing pictures, Varun considers Anjali as his daughter and calls him his Bacchu. Anjali too has considered Varun as his father-figure.

In a recent post shared by Varun, we can see Anjali posing with Varun's son Devagya and they look simply cute together. Varun dedicated this lovely post for both his kids Devagya and Anjali and his caption was simply heart-melting.

Take a look at the post:

Responding to Varun's post, Anjali posted heart emojis and wrote Blessed.

Take a look at Anjali's comment:

Well, it seems Varun and Anjali have developed a long-lasting and a beautiful bond which is a major inspiration to many.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.