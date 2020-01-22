Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari do this to make early morning shoot easy

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari and Varun Badola are presently seen in Sony TV's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. While the actress is winning hearts with her powerful performance in the show, renowned TV star Varun too has left no stone unturned to make this show a huge hit. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan also stars Shweta Tiwari in the lead role.

Anjali has become a hot favourite among the viewers for her mind-blowing screen presence. The actress who plays the role of Niya is beautifully portraying her character and doing complete justice to it. Her bond with her onscreen father is the most beautiful part of the show. The duo has given us major father-daughter goals.

We all know how Varun and Anjali share a close bond in real life as well. Anjali finds Varun as a father-figure to her and this has helped them a lot while playing their respective characters.

Both Varun and Anjali have a lot of fun while shooting and in a recent post, the actress shared how they were shooting early in the morning at 4.30 and how meditation made it easy for them to shoot.

In the picture shared by Anjali, we can see how Varun and Anjali were meditating.

Take a look at the picture.

What do you think about the lovely father-daughter jodi? Tell us in the comment section.