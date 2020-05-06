Mere Sai actor Raj Sharnagat enjoys birthday with family after many years

MUMBAI: Actor Raj Sharnagat who is seen playing the role of Narayan, in Sony Tv mythological show "Mere Sai" is very happy about enjoying his birthday with his family after many years.

"This year luckily and safe from Covid-19, I'm in my home town, Gondia, Maharashtra with my parents and I'm very happy about celebrating my birthday with them and my family here after many years," Raj said in a statement.

Asked about his birthday celebrations and wish. He shares, "When you return home for couple of days each day is a new celebrations. And being with my family itself is a celebration for me. A birthday wish for me this year will be that everyone stays safe and healthy in this difficult situation. And yes I wish happiness for real heros of our nation who are risking their life out away from home for us. Be it Police and Army force, doctors or nurses to bankers, suppliers and all. I'm thankful to them and I pray that soon we success and bring back good days."

During the home stay and quarantine, Raj who appeared in bollywood movie Chapekar Brothers is enjoying his beautiful routine to stay healthy. He reveals, "I enjoy following a routine being home all the time. Be it yoga with some physical exercise to drinking a lot of warm water. It keeps my immune system better. I'm also doing meditation. It keeps you feel fresh and out of stress. And I enjoy doing sketches, practicing songs with my mother and a lot of quality time with my family."

Take a look at how he spent his family time.

Actor Raj Sharnagat has featured in television shows like "Meri Durga" and "Chidhiyaghar"