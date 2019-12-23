Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi couple Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna to embrace parenthood!

MUMBAI: 2019 has not only welcomed new babies but looks like it is ending with some very good news for a lot of television couples. Post Jay Bhanushali-Mahii Vij, Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava, yet another TV couple is set to embrace parenthood.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-actors who had a love marriage, Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna are expecting their first baby. Their common friend Zuber K Khan posted a picture of them indicating some good news on the way.

Have a look at the picture:

The duo met on the sets of Colors' Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi wherein they fell in love. Gautam proposed Smriti in Goa after which they got hitched in November 2017.

For the uninitiated, last year on Gautam's birthday, Smriti got his name inked on her ring finger. The couple keeps entertaining their followers on social media by posting videos where they often engage in fun banters and pranks.

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to the couple!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.