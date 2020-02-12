‘Meri Gudiya‘ lead actor Gaurav Bajaj under the weather!

MUMBAI: TV actor Gaurav Bajaj has returned to the small screen soon after with a unique show 'Meri Gudiya'. The show presented by Star Bharat relies on a unique story of mother-daughter where a mother returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter, Avi, in the form of a doll. This story is liked by the audience very much. In this episode, on the set of 'Meri Gudiya', nowadays actor Gaurav Bajaj is balancing the role of fatherhood in real and reel life, is under the weather know how!



The actor keeps himself busy with shoot and flies to his home town Indore frequently. He has not been shooting since two days due to severe conjunctivitis. It feels like the popular actor is under the weather but we hope to see him soon on screen since the current track of the show is nail biting!

But, one good thing that has happened is everyone on set, including the crew members, have become more conscious of food and weather, and are already taking precautionary measures.

We wish you a speedy recovery dear. Take care Gaurav!!!