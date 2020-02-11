Meri Gudiya’ shows’ upcoming track is inspired by Bollywood movie 'Maa'

MUMBAI: Star Bharats’ newly launched show ‘Meri Gudiya’ which portrays the eternal bond of mother-daughters’ love has kept the audience hooked on the screen. Aalisha Panwar who essays the role of Madhuri Gujral comes back after her death in the form of a doll to protect her child Avi from the evil plans of Rudraksh.

The upcoming track of the show is filled with twists and turns and is inspired by iconic bollywood movie ‘Maa’. Madhuri will return in the form of a spirit and save her daughter even after her death. The current track of the show revolves around Madhuris’ soul trying to save Avi from Rudrakshs’ plans. With the emotional family drama and Madhuris’ constant struggle to save Avi.

With the ongoing wedding preparations of Ratri and Raghvendra, Madhuri in the form of a doll is trying to stop the wedding. Ratri on the other hand wants to marry Raghvendra at any cost. Madhuri is sabotaging the wedding rituals one by one.

Aalisha recently surprised her fans and she revealed that she will come back on the show in the form of a spirit to protect her innocent daughter from the evil plan of Rudraksh.