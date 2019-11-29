Meri Hanikarak Biwi star Jiyaa Shankar wishes her mother with a heart-felt post, calls her wonder woman

MUMBAI: Jiyaa Shankar who plays the role of Ira in &TV's show Meri Hanikarak Biwi has been quite loved by the audiences. Jiyaa's character of a doctor and a loving wife along with a dash comedy has worked wonders.

Jiyaa enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress shares beautiful posts which are simply a treat for her fans. Yesterday it was Jiyaa's mother's birthday and the actress took to her Instagram account to wish her. Jiyaa wrote a long post for her mother and what's more amazing is that she called her mother 'Wonder Woman'.

Take a look at Jiyaa's post:

After seeing the picture, it is clear that Jiyaa resembles her mother a lot.

What do you think about Jiyaa's heart-felt post for her mother? Tell us in the comments.