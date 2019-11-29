Meri Hanikarak Biwi star Jiyaa Shankar wishes her mother with a heart-felt post, calls her wonder woman

MUMBAI: Jiyaa Shankar who plays the role of Ira in &TV's show Meri Hanikarak Biwi has been quite loved by the audiences. Jiyaa's character of a doctor and a loving wife along with a dash comedy has worked wonders.
Jiyaa enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. The actress shares beautiful posts which are simply a treat for her fans. Yesterday it was Jiyaa's mother's birthday and the actress took to her Instagram account to wish her. Jiyaa wrote a long post for her mother and what's more amazing is that she called her mother 'Wonder Woman'.
Take a look at Jiyaa's post:
Meet my Wonder Woman ! She’s one hell of a strong woman, believe me when i say that. I’ve watched her stand like a rock protecting her little girl through the worst storms day and night. Guess its true the people who smile the brightest are literally the ones fighting the toughest battles. Shes been my mother, father and more than anything my best friend. As we grow up we learn alot from our parents , from the things they teach us and from the things we observe growing up. And one of the things that Keeps me going is this “never give up attitude “. Koi baat nahi if it’s something you believe in go for it, if you fall get back up no matter how many times you gotta do it, you do it. Start again, take risks, I got you. And she has always got my back. Thankyou for giving me wings, for helping and letting me fly. For making this world look so beautiful even when it’s tough to look at it that way. Thankyou for fighting all the battles for me just to give me the comfort. My little warrior, you’re an incredible woman. Happy birthday Mumma Im so so proud of you and i promise to do my best to make you proud. I love you so much it hurts. P.s I literally cried so much whilst writing this whole thing I’d to stop
After seeing the picture, it is clear that Jiyaa resembles her mother a lot.
What do you think about Jiyaa's heart-felt post for her mother? Tell us in the comments.
