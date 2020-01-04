Meri Hanikarak Biwi star Karan Suchak's romantic moments with wife Nandita is pure delight

MUMBAI: Meri Hanikarak Biwi fame Karan Suchak's character Akhilesh became a huge hit among the masses. Fans also loved Jiyaa Shankar AKA Iravati and Karan's onscreen pairing. Well, not many are aware that Karan is happily married to Nandita Bhandari for three years now.

Karan and Nandita fell in love without even meeting each other; it happened through their first phone call. Yes, you read that right!

The couple is enjoying their marital bliss ever since then and their romantic journey is filled with so many lovely moments which prove that Karan and Nandita are totally ‘made for each other’ couple.

The lovely couple is currently holidaying in Thailand and Karan took to his Instagram account to share some precious moments from his romantic gateway.

Take a look at Karan's post:

Don't they look amazing together?

On the work front, Karan has been a part of several shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Savitri, Pavitra Rishta, Mahabharat, Singhasan Battisi, Maharakshak: Devi, Siya Ke Ram, and Peshwa Bajirao. The actor's last show, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, went off-air in December last year. While Karan hasn't announced his next project yet but fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the small screens again.