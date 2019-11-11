Meri Hanikrak Biwi crosses the 500 mark!

MUMBAI: With an aim to question the existing stereotype around a man’s masculinity, &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi fearlessly delved deep to give its audience a series of entertaining twists around the sensitive topic of vasectomy. The show that features television actors Jia Shankar and Karan Suchak in the lead roles, has made a tremendous mark in the minds of the viewers through its content. Having struck a perfect chord with the audience in the last 2 years, the show has successfully hit the 500 mark.



Celebrating this special milestone, the entire crew put together a small surprise for the cast where a collage displayed some of their most special moments on set. From Jiaa and Sucheta pranking Karan during breaks to Vaishnavi Prajapati and Gauransh indulging in an impromptu dance, the cast was taken on a nostalgic ride. Commemorating this moment, the makers called in for a large cake that was cut by the entire cast and crew.



Overwhelmed by her journey on this show, Jia Shankar said, “This is literally an overwhelming yet an exciting achievement for me and a proud moment for each one of us associated with the show. The success of Meri Hanikarak Biwi is owed to the brilliant work put in by the entire cast and crew as a team together. From the makeup dada to the spot boy who gets us our morning chai, we have all strived to give our best and we are glad to see our efforts reaping in the benefits. I am also thankful to all our viewers who have appreciated and loved Aki and Ira’s chemistry.”



Adding further to her thoughts, Karan said “We are extremely glad and grateful to the audience who has warmly and openly accepted the content of our show and our characters. We really pray and hope the support keeps coming by. The journey from where we started to where we have arrived was a rather emotional and nostalgic one and I hope to build many more memories being a part of this show.”



The ongoing track of the show currently focuses on Chuttan, who has just come to terms with the fact that Ira and Akhilesh are his real parents. Will Chuttan be able to accept them? Will Mishri be able to unite them?