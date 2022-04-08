MESMERIZING! Akshara and Raavi's upcoming look for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar's Janmashtami Special will leave you SMITTEN IN LOVE

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

Talking the upcoming episode is going to be Banni's wedding special where Pandya Parivaar, Shahs and Kapadias, Rathores and Chavans will be a part of their wedding as Ladki and Ladke wale. We will see Banni and Yuvaan dressed as Bride and Groom, while Virat and Anuj give a stellar performance Imlie leaves them all spellbound with her sexy moves. We will see Mamaji and Rakhi Dave's Hum Aapke Hai Koun's Iconic performance. We will see an interesting performance from Leela and Neela in Banni-Yuvaan's shaadi special. We got our hands-on pictures where we see Leela preparing for the dance and you really wouldn't want to miss it out.

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special.

Now the interesting news is that Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Check it out:

