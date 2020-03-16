MESMERIZING! From Fairy from the skies to the Queen, Alice Kaushik's transformation would leave you smitten



MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We recently saw that Raavi aka Alice Kaushik collaborated with Neha Mahajan and went for a stunning transformation. Well both her looks have left the fans mesmerized, check it out:

Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home.

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

