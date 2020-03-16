MESMERIZING! Fateh aka Ankit Gupta's LAVISH PENTHOUSE exudes sheer luxurious vibes

Ankit Gupta is one of the most adored actors currently and the dapper has been celebrated as Fateh onscreen.
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns. 

Also read: Udaariyaan: High Drama! Tejo refuses to listen to Fateh, bumps into Angad

Ankit Gupta is one of the most adored actors currently and the dapper has been celebrated as Fateh onscreen. The dapper recently bought a lavish home in Chandigarh. He owns a penthouse with a stunning pool on the roof. The home has two big bedrooms and big spaces from the living room to his dining hall. Ankit has installed a projector in his room for movie nights that he screens on his white wall. He is a big fan of lavish bathing spaces so he has a bathtub in his room. You wouldn't want to miss out on each glimpse of this house, it has some beautiful views from all the windows. 

Check out his lavish penthouse: 

Talking about the show, we had exclusively revealed that Tejo is alive. She is in the mental asylum and her memory has taken her to her childhood. However, she still remembers Fateh and Jasmine. Tejo and Tanya are two different ladies and here Priyanka will be seen playing a double role. This is surely going to turn into a massive twist. More than Jasmine now fans fear Tejo will turn into the negative lead of the show. 

Not the Virks or anybody who knew Tejo saved her but it is this mysterious woman who saves her. She was found in a burnt state but alive and the lady rushes Tejo to the hospital. She treats her but Tejo has lost her memory and now the journey shall unfold from Moga to the asylum. On the other hand, Jasmine's fake pregnancy shall get unveiled to the family. What will happen to Fateh and Virks now? 

Now the breaking news is that Tanya will leave Moga and bring her back. Fateh will follow her and take the bus, but this bus shall take him to his Tejo who is in the mental asylum playing with the kids. 

Also read: Udaariyaan: Interesting! The family welcomes Tanya

