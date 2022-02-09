MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:21
MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media. Currently, she is ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Pakhi in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor keeps dropping every bit of her life events, which keeps her fans entertained and they always wait for the latest updates from her side.

Also read: SENSUOUS! Reem Shaikh's HOT and SEXY pics are breaking internet records

The actor's performance is always amazing, be it any genre. She pulls off the character with full conviction. No one can deny that she is a diva of glamour and sophisticated style. Moreover, fans simply love her for her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam.
 
Now, the gorgeous diva gets a bridal transformation, collaborating with stylist Neha Mahajan, check it out: 

 Also read: Fashion face-off! Who slayed the look better Maera Mishra or Reem Sameer?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Reem Sameer Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan Pakhi Colours Tv Akshit Sukija Tujhse Hai Raabta Kalyani lifestyle Fashion Reem Sameer Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was...
MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most...
EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
Heart-Warming! Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary : Fans recollect his Bigg Boss 13 journey saying, “Legends never die”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name is enough. He began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suspicious! Abhimanyu finds unbelievable similarities between Maya and Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video