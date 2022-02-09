MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media. Currently, she is ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Pakhi in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor keeps dropping every bit of her life events, which keeps her fans entertained and they always wait for the latest updates from her side.

The actor's performance is always amazing, be it any genre. She pulls off the character with full conviction. No one can deny that she is a diva of glamour and sophisticated style. Moreover, fans simply love her for her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam.



Now, the gorgeous diva gets a bridal transformation, collaborating with stylist Neha Mahajan, check it out:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.