MESMERIZING! Shivangi Joshi reminiscing Yeh Rishta's Naira days is SHEER GOALS; pictures inside

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known and gorgeous actress in the television industry who received recognition on a massive level after portraying the character of Naira Goenka in the Star Plus serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 07:00
MESMERIZING! Shivangi Joshi reminiscing Yeh Rishta's Naira days is SHEER GOALS; pictures inside

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion inspiration from the Telly world. 

Also read: Awe-struck! Reem Sameer Shaikh and Shivangi Joshi share a common liking for THIS, Deets inside

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known and gorgeous actress in the television industry who received recognition on a massive level after portraying the character of Naira Goenka in the Star Plus serial, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Shivangi won hearts of the audiences by performing some very dangerous stunts in Colors TV reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also read - INTRIGUING! From Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Pranali Rathod's Chaand Baaliyan in Yeh Rishta can be found in these shops in Mumbai

Fans of Shivangi Joshi always wait for the latest updates from her side and the actress never fails to wow them. Shivangi is admired not just for her acting but also for her amazing fashion choices.

Shivangi takes to her Instagram to share her favourite looks as Naira, don't we all miss her? Check it out: 

 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Shivangi Joshi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Mohsin Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Colors tv Voot Glamoros lifestyle Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 07:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Sneaky! Manini wants Banni to wear Vandana’s saree, Yuvan doesn’t like Vandana’s belongings being touched by anyone
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Family’s prestige at risk, Vidhi to take a big step to save Dev
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have...
Anupamaa: Cunning! Anupama’s focus is entirely on Anuj’s recovery; Barkha to take advantage of the situation?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Power Move! Anupama welcomes taking Anuj’s care, also manages the empire alone
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
MESMERIZING! Shivangi Joshi reminiscing Yeh Rishta's Naira days is SHEER GOALS; pictures inside
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion inspiration from the Telly world.  Also read:...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! A new foreboding looms; Mahima warns Abhimanyu that Akshara will abandon him
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video