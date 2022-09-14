Mesmerizing! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra grab the limelight with THIS adorable that goes viral on social media, take a look

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts in Karan Kundrra's sports denim jacket that goes viral on social media

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Tejasswi offered a couple goals as the actress sported Karan’s denim shirt for going out.

In the post shared by the actress, there are two backside pictures, one of Karan Kundrra and another of Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is seen wearing a denim shirt and Tejasswi is seen wearing the same shirt somewhere else. It was a picture shared by a fan, who wrote, “How cute is this” and #team. Tejasswi re-shared the picture on her social media and wrote, ‘#tejran’ with a blue heart and evil eye emoji.

Tejasswi Prakash is very excited about the launch of her first Marathi movie. She will be soon seen in the Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re opposite actor Abhinay Berde in the lead roles. The Naagin 6 actress recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account.

Latest Video