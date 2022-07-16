MESMERIZING! Yeh Rishta's Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant calls her candid shot a PAINTING while Mayank Arora feels its a play

Abhimanyu comes to know that he has a major nervous failure in his hand but asks Anand to hide it from Akshara. She goes to Goenka's house to meet Aarohi but Aaru isn't here to talk, she insults Akshu and calls her a loser. Aarohi's harsh words hit Akshara bad.

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, in the show, we see how Aarohi gets expelled from the Hospital while Akshu is sad about it. She later comes to know that Abhi had taken an MRI test that he didn't tell her about. She confronts him and this time he lies to her as he doesn't want to give her more tension. Abhimanyu comes to know that he has a major nervous failure in his hand but asks Anand to hide it from Akshara. She goes to Goenka's house to meet Aarohi but Aaru isn't here to talk, she insults Akshu and calls her a loser. Aarohi's harsh words hit Akshara bad. 

Well, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant takes to her Instagram to reveal a beautiful portrait that she candidly clicked of her co-stars, while she says it looks like a painting, Kairav aka Mayank Arora reveals that it feels like they are doing a play. Check it out: 

In the upcoming episode, Akshara decides to prove herself to Aarohi that she isn't just a useless person, even though she has a dream and purpose. Will she take the first opportunity that comes itself? 

